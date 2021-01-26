ZBC hikes radio, TV licence fees

ZBC has hiked radio and television licence fees with motor vehicle radio licence fees rising to $450 from $300 per term.

A radio licence for a household is now $75 per quarter in rural areas, up from $25, and $225, up from $50 for urban areas.

Companies will pay $625 per term for car radio licences, up from $600 while businesses with television sets will have to pay $1 125 per term from $1 000.

This is contained in a Statutory Instrument of a Government Gazette published last Friday by ZBC with the approval of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, in terms of the Broadcasting Services Act.

The new fees will help the public broadcaster meet overhead costs such as fuel, payment of independent producers, and utility bills, among others.

The review is the second in a year after the public broadcaster indicated that it last had a constant review in 2009.

In its notice published last Friday, ZBC said it would be reviewing licence fees two times per year to move in tandem with economic trends. The Herald