Former prisons boss Paradzai Zimondi succumbs to Covid-19

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Former Prisons and Correctional Services boss and retired Major-General Paradzai Zimondi has succumbed to the deadly coronavirus.

Zimondi died a few hours after the passing on of Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joe Biggie Matiza who also succumbed to the disease.

The country is experiencing a coronavirus resurgence which started towards the end of last year’s third quarter.

As of Friday morning, Zimbabwe recorded 31,046 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 19,885 recoveries and 955 deaths.

Among those that died today was Former Education Minister and Mashonaland East Governor Aeneas Chigwedere who succumbed to Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Zimbabwe woke up to the news of the death of Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo who succumbed to the deadly coronavirus disease. Last year again, former Lands and Agriculture minister Perence Shiri died after contracting the virus.

This week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa had to shorten his annual leave this week following information that his deputies, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus disease.

The Zanu PF leader Thursday presided over the burial of Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba (60) and and Zanu PF Central Committee member Morton Dizzy Paul Malianga (91) who died last week at the National Heroes Acre

Gwaradzimba succumbed to Covid-19, while Malianga (91) had been ill for some time.

