Daily Updated List: Zimbabweans who have died from Covid-19 virus

By Never Kadungure | Nehanda Health |

With so many Zimbabweans dying from Covid-19, Nehanda Radio has decided to compile a central list that will be updated daily and paying tribute to those who have lost their lives.

Sibusiso Moyo – Foreign Affairs Minister died on Wednesday (20 January 2021) at the Avenues Clinic in Harare.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce Foreign Minister Dr SB Moyo has died. Zimbabwe has lost a devoted public servant and a true hero, and I have lost a friend. He fought his entire life so that Zimbabwe could be free. May he rest in peace,” President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrote.

Dr Kombo James Moyana, the first black governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) between 1983 and 1993. According to reports his health had been poor of late.

“The sudden departure of Zimbabwe’s illustrious governor, the first black man to put his signature on our currency and stood guard over its value to his last day in office (1993) is a serious blow to our pool of indomitable expertise and experience,” said one of Moyana’s successors, Gideon Gono, who presided over the central bank from 2004 to 2014.

Mrs Emily Mumbengegwi, wife to Zanu PF Secretary for External Relations, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi died on Tuesday (19 January 2021) in the morning.

Mr Joseph Mashika, National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) acting general manager died at the age of 44. In a statement, NRZ board chairman Advocate Martin Dinha said Mr Mashika passed away at a private clinic in Harare on Sunday. Mr Mashika is survived by his wife Nomatter and four children.

Chief Mashayamombe, born Ignatius Chiketa Kanengoni died on Monday evening (18 January 2021). He died at Norton Hospital after being “admitted after developing breathing problems”.

“He is reported to have developed breathing problems yesterday and was taken to Norton Hospital where he died upon arrival in the evening,” government spokesperson, Nick Ndavaningi Mangwana said of Mashayamombe, who died aged 86.

Ellen Gwaradzimba, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs succumbed to the deadly coronavirus disease on Friday 15 January 2021. Gwaradzimba, a war veteran of the liberation struggle, was airlifted to Harare after suffering from Covid-19 related complications.

Lazarus Takawira, prominent sculptor succumbed to Covid-19. His friend Olivier Sultan confirmed the news on social media. “I am terribly sad to announce the death of my dear friend, sculptor Lazarus Takawira from Covid-19,” he said.The funeral wake was at his farm in Ruwa.

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) director Nicholas Moyo described Takawira as a legend of Shona stone sculpture whose name is recognisable across the globe for his artworks.

Senator Cephas Makuyana, founding MDC Harare Province Chairperson and MC at the launch of the MDC at Rufaro Stadium. At the time of his death, he was working with MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora and was one of the people who campaigned for the former MDC-T Secretary General to assume the substantive leadership of the group.

Regis Matavata, Transport mogul who owned Munhenzva Bus Company died of Covid-19 at a Harare hospital on 08 January 2021 at the age of 56. Matavata’s younger brother Itai, confirmed the death. “Yes, he passed away in hospital today. We are saddened, we are in pain. We are planning to bury him at our rural home on Saturday,” he said.

Mr Philemon Mubata (54), prominent Gweru based businessman popularly known as Spoks, died from complications related to Covid-19. Mubata who had interests in the mining sector and was also the owner of Central Region Soccer League team Real BVM FC, collapsed at his home in Nashville suburb in Gweru. He once played football up to division one for the now defunct Power Cells FC in Gweru. Family spokesperson Mrs Jennifer Sibanda confirmed his death.

“Mr Mubata passed on around 2AM on Monday. He passed on while admitted to a local private hospital in Gweru and we are sad to announce that it was Covid-19. We are hurt, he was a jolly good man and he has left a vacuum which will be difficult to fill,” she said.

Dorothy Shamuyarira, the 89-year-old widow to former Cabinet Minister and Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity in the Politburo, Dr Nathan Shamuyarira, succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare on Saturday 02 January 2021

Canisia Chivayo, mother to businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s died after contracting Covi-19. The Intratrek Zimbabwe Managing Director announced the news via his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“Dear MUM. It hasn’t sunk in , I can’t believe you are gone. A fighter since Day 1 and a survivor till the very end. You were my life’s best friend and always put my needs before yours. I’m in a complete state of denial. I wish I had never woken up to see this dawn,” Chivayo wrote.

Zororo Makamba, 30-year-old radio and television commentator and the son of businessman and Zanu PF politician Dr James Makamba died on 23 March 2020, two days after testing positive for the coronavirus. His was the first recorded death from the virus in Zimbabwe.

Please be patient, we are populating this list as we go….

If we have left out anyone from the list please email editor@nehandaradio.com or Whatsapp +447748665050