Covid-19 claims former Zanu PF MP and businessman Chigumba

Former Zanu PF Chitungwiza MP and businessman Christopher Chigumba died on Thursday night from Covid-19 at a local hospital where he had been admitted.

Christopher Chigumba
Christopher Chigumba

His son Takudzwa confirmed the death, saying details about the burial arrangements were to be availed in due course.

Zanu PF Harare province chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa confirmed Chigumba’s death.

“We learnt with shock of the death of…Chigumba. He was a long-serving deputy chairperson of Harare province.

“The party is poorer without him. The family told us that he died of Covid-19-related complications,” Masimirembwa said.

Chigumba was father to Mac Christopher Chigumba (Jnr), ex-husband to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson, Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba.

