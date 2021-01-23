Businesswoman up for murder

By Nelias Shiri

Police have arrested a Plumtree businesswoman and her two accomplices for allegedly beating a suspected burglar to death.

Sinanzeni Mpala (38) who operates a shop in Madlambuzi under Chief Gambo in Bulilima District allegedly connived with Praisemore Vundla (22) and Thabo Sibanda (20) and fatally assaulted Vusumuzi Ndlovu (18) whom they accused of unlawful entry and theft.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident, which occurred Wednesday shortly after 10 AM.

She said the suspects have been arrested for murder and will appear in court soon.

“I can confirm that we arrested three suspects in connection with a murder case, which occurred at Mahluleli Ndlovu’s homestead under Chief Gambo area. The suspects ganged up and fatally assaulted Vusumuzi Ndlovu on allegations of theft,” said Insp Mangena.

She said Mpala sent her 11-year-old son to collect metal sheets at her shop at Garamutata Business Centre in Madlambuzi.

Upon arrival, the child discovered the shop had been broken into with Vusumuzi inside.

“Mpala’s son then rushed back home and informed her mother about the incident. Mpala then teamed up with Vundla and Sibanda they hunted down the deceased and found him at a local farm with his 68-year-old grandfather,” said Insp Mangena.

The suspects informed the now-deceased’s grandfather about the purpose of their visit and he advised them to take his grandson to police.

“However, along the way, the suspects diverted from the route to the police station and took the deceased to their homestead,” said Insp Mangena.

Upon arrival at Mpala’s homestead, the trio took turns to indiscriminately attack Vusumuzi all over the body using logs and fists until he lost consciousness.

“When they realised that the deceased was now breathing with difficulty, they released him and he staggered for about 50 metres before he collapsed and died,” said the police spokesperson.

A police report was made leading to the arrest of the three suspects.

The body was taken to Plumtree District Hospital for a postmortem.

Insp Mangena warned members of the public against taking the law into their hands, saying they risked being arrested and prosecuted. The Chronicle