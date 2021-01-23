“Don’t steam if you have Covid-19 symptoms”

Bulawayo renowned health expert Professor Solwayo Ngwenya has warned members of public with Covid-19 symptoms to desist from self-medicating and steaming which may lead to complications and even deaths.

He said that people must present themselves at medical institutions whenever they have symptoms and test first before taking any home remedies as that may be tragic.

People with COVID-19 may have fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell.

Other symptoms include sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea

Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 cases reached the 30000 mark on Thursday after 639 new infections were recorded.

The country’s Covid-19 cases jumped to 30047 including 917 deaths, 19569 recoveries, and 9561 active cases.

From the country’s active cases, 272 individuals were admitted at medical centres on Thursday needing medical attention.

“Please do not treat yourself at home if you are symptomatic. Get checked first. Definitely, do not steam your lungs, adding smoke, they are already full of virus, and glue-like fluids! Many people are presenting to hospitals too, too late. This is vital, lifesaving and if one has symptoms they should go and get checked first because if steam without being checked they could worsen lung function and eventually die,” said Prof Ngwenya. The Chronicle