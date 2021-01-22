Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza dies from Covid-19

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza has died from Covid-19, government spokesman Nick Mangwana has confirmed. He is reported to have died around 7pm on Friday.

The Murewa South MP was hospitalised last week and becomes the fourth minister to succumb to the respiratory illness after Perrance Shiri, Ellen Gwaradzimba and Sibusiso Moyo.

The country is experiencing a coronavirus resurgence which started towards the end of last year’s third quarter.

As of Friday morning, Zimbabwe recorded 31,046 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 19,885 recoveries and 955 deaths. Among those that died today was former Education Minister and Mashonaland East Governor Aeneas Chigwedere.

On Wednesday, Zimbabwe woke up to the sad news of the death of Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo who succumbed to the deadly coronavirus disease. Last year again, former Lands and Agriculture minister Perence Shiri died after contracting the virus.

This week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa had to shorten his annual leave this week following information that his deputies, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus disease.

The Zanu PF leader Thursday presided over the burial of Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba (60) and and Zanu PF Central Committee member Morton Dizzy Paul Malianga (91) who died last week at the National Heroes Acre

Gwaradzimba succumbed to Covid-19, while Malianga (91) had been ill for some time.