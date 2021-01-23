Zanu PF Mwenezi vice chair dies of Covid-19

By George Maponga

The newly-minted Zanu PF Mwenezi District Coordinating Committee(DCC) vice-chair Cde Luckson Chikomo has died due to Covid-19- related complications.

Cde Chikomo, a sugar cane farmer at Mupapa Estates near Chingwizi passed on at Colini Saunders Hospital on Thursday.

Mwenezi West parliamentarian and Zanu PF Secretary for Finance in the Women’s League, Cde Priscilla Zindari confirmed his death.

“He (Cde Chikomo) passed on in hospital in Triangle. He was diabetic and while admitted, he tested positive for Covid-19,” she said.

Cde Zindari described Cde Chikomo’s death as a big loss to the ruling party in Mwenezi and Masvingo as a whole.

This was also corroborated by Zanu PF Masvingo Vice-chair Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa who said the ruling party had been robbed of a hard-working and dedicated servant.

Cde Chikomo was elected into the revived DCCs in Mwenezi last year where he deputised Cde Gift Mazhambe, who was voted chair. The Chronicle