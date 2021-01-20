Chamisa deserves our support… Jacob Ngarivhume tells his supporters

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has claimed that his supporters were urging him to revive the party but he advised them to rally behind MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Ngarivhume is the convenor of last year’s 31st July protest that has now turned into a movement.

After organising the demonstration against corruption in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime last year, he was arrested together with opposition MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and charged with allegations of inciting public violence.

Regardless of getting all the limelight that came with his 45 day detention in Zimbabwe’s biggest and most notorious jail, the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison over trumped up charges, Ngarivhume has admitted that Chamisa is leading the “largest” political party in the country hence he deserved his supporters’ sustentation.

“Some people are asking me to revive Transform Zimbabwe- the political party I lead. But I believe now is the time for a new kind of mature politics. @nelsonchamisa leads the largest opposition party. By virtue of that he deserves our support.

“My hope is that the MDC-A’s leadership may begin to engage the people of Zimbabwe and guide the process for reforms working with regional and international partners to take head-on the abuses in our country,” Ngarivhume said.

“The MDC-A is the voice of the people on the international stage and it’s time the world heard from us.”

Zimbabwe’s next harmonised elections are scheduled for 2023. The MDC Alliance will be contesting against the ruling party Zanu PF.

Ngarivhume has already registered his support for Chamisa.

Recently, Mnangagwa’s regime handed over Z$20 million to the smaller MDC-T faction led by Douglas Mwonzora using state resources under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

Analysts argue that Mnangagwa’s government has taken sides in the dispute between the rival opposition formations because the ruling party wants to weaken its biggest rival and create a puppet opposition party.

Mnangagwa’s administration previously installed then MDC-T interim president, Thokozani Khupe as leader of the opposition in Parliament despite the fact that she was rejected by the electorate in 2018 when she gunnered 45 000 votes against MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s 2,1 million.

Using a controversial Supreme Court ruling that declared Chamisa’s leadership of the party left by the late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai illegitimate, then MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora (now president) recalled more than 35 MDC Alliance MPs, councillors and senators.

They were accused of supporting Chamisa.

Last week, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema urged Zimbabwean youths to emulate Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine by rising up to confront “a dictator” in President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his under-fire administration.

Malema made the call on Thursday during a press conference where he also took time to offer some words of encouragement to Wine who was vying to be Uganda’s next president before being controversially defeated by Yoweri Museveni, who has been president of Uganda since 1986.