Crocodile visits Chiredzi hospital

There was commotion at Chiredzi District Hospital yesterday after they received an unexpected visitor, a crocodile.

The reptile, which was spotted crawling through a corridor before resting in a storm drain, did not attack anyone from the time it was seen around 4am to the time it was captured and translocated by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks).

It is believed the reptile may have strayed from the nearby Chiredzi River.

Acting Chiredzi District Hospital medical superintendent Dr David Tarumbwa confirmed the incident.

“It was seen within the hospital area around 4am, but it did not attack anyone. The situation was managed very well and the crocodile was taken by ZimParks and deposited into Chiredzi River,” said Dr Tarumbwa.

Chiredzi District Administrator and Civil Protection Unit chair Mr Lovemore Chisema said the “rare visitor was taken away without incident”.

“The good thing is that authorities at the hospital managed to make sure the crocodile remained at the same place until it was removed by guys from Parks who took it to Chiredzi River about 16km from the hospital,” he said.

“Heavy rains have been falling here for days and these animals (crocodiles) can also get confused sometimes so maybe it just strayed from a canal because of rising water levels. I don’t think there is more to it.”

He said besides the crocodile, there had also been numerous reports of hippos being spotted in farming areas.

Recently a huge crocodile caused a stir in Shurugwi after being spotted in a villager’s hut.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old man from Mt Darwin was attacked and killed by a crocodile last Friday while trying to cross Ruya River.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the incident and identified the deceased Nobert Doro of Bembere Village under Chief Kandeya.

The search for Doro’s body continues.

Asst Insp Dhliwayo appealed to people to cross rivers at designated points and when it was safe to do so. The Herald