Two poachers shot dead as ZimParks implement shoot to kill policy

Two suspected poachers were shot dead in Chirundu by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) rangers before a rifle and freshly poached ivory was recovered.

Zimparks’ Head of Corporate Communications Tinashe Farawo confirmed the development in a statement.

“Over the weekend there was an armed contact with suspected poachers in Chirundu where two suspects were shot dead in that armed conduct,” Farawo said.

“The rangers managed to recover a rifle and freshly poached ivory. Investigations are still carrying on. We are warning would be poachers that national parks are no go areas for criminal activities.

“If you’re found in a protected area armed, there is no way we are going to apprehend you. You will be shot dead on site. We have the shoot to kill policy. So national parks are no go areas for criminal activities.”

In March this year, a suspected poacher was shot and killed at Malilangwe Conservancy Trust in Chiredzi during a gunfight with game scouts.

His two accomplices escaped and the scouts recovered a rifle and ammunition.