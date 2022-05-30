PICTURES: Chamisa ‘thank you rally” in Kwekwe after by-elections victory

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is on a tour of constituencies his party won during the March 26 by-elections.

Over the weekend, he visited Binga where Prince Dubeko Sibanda romped to victory and Kwekwe where Judith Tobaiwa (Kwekwe Central) and Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo) also both won parliamentary seats.

It was in Kwekwe where Chamisa assured his supporters that he was not afraid of being killed by the Zanu-PF regime. He further stated that would not sell out the struggle for money.

“I will keep on fighting until problems in this country are resolved. Even if you come offering me a plot, money or cars I will resist because what I want is change,” Chamisa said.

“I told you that I’m ready to die. There is a price in heaven when you die for the truth. There is a price in heaven when you die for standing for the people. I’m an advocate. I can go and practice law making money but that will not help bring the country out of this mess.”

He commanded his MPs to serve the interests of the people.

“MPs in Parliament, go and represent the people. If you’re tired or failing, when we go back in 2023, we will do what is called ‘citizens first’. We are coming to consult you on who should be a Member of Parliament. Those who are failing must be retired,” the opposition leader warned.