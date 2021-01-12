Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

LocalFeaturedNews

Trapped miners rescued

18,061

By Michael Magoronga

Miners who were trapped underground after the tunnel they were working in collapsed on Saturday night in Kwekwe, have been rescued alive.

FEBRUARY 2019 - Rescuers in Zimbabwe have pulled nine miners — all of them under 24 years-old — alive from a flooded gold mine where more than 60 people have been trapped for three days, state television said on Saturday. Officials say dozens of their co-workers are still missing and feared dead after the collapse of a dam wall caused the deluge of two shafts at the mine in Kadoma, 75 kilometers (109 miles) west of the capital, Harare. (Picture by AFP)
FEBRUARY 2019 – Rescuers in Zimbabwe pulling nine miners — all of them under 24 years-old — alive from a flooded gold mine where more than 60 people had been trapped for three days, state television said. (Picture by AFP)

The miners had been trapped since Saturday night and were only rescued on Monday night after fellow miners and the community stepped in.

The miners periodically pumped oxygen into the tunnel, which probably saved the lives of the trapped miners.

Related Articles

12 trapped after mine collapse

25,510

One dead, several injured as grenade explodes in house

16,837

Mavima warns tsikamutandas

16,985

Authorities confirmed that contrary to the previous estimated number of 12 miners, 14 miners were rescued from the pit at Peace Mine in Silobela.

Acting Kwekwe Civil Protection Unit Chairperson, (CPU) Mr Clemence Muduma said some of the rescued miners had been taken to hospital.

“All the miners, 14 of them are out and are safe. They have since been rescued. Some of them were taken to hospital for check-ups and were released,” said Mr Muduma.

He said the community and fellow miners worked tirelessly to rescue their colleagues.

“We are so much grateful to the miners and the community at large who took turns to remove the barricade that had blocked the way for them to get out. They were finally rescued around 8pm on Monday after about 22 hours underground,” said Mr Muduma.

Rubble collapsed into the tunnel creating an approximately 20-metre barricade which barred the miners from getting out of the tunnel.

Mr Muduma said the CPU had urged the Ministry of Mines to sort out ownership wrangles that are persisting at the mine.

“We have urged the responsible ministry to quickly solve ownership wrangles at the mine so that people can be held accountable. As it is it is difficult to control miners at the mine since thy claim it is a community project,” he said, Since the passing on of the Chairperson of the Silobela Community Ownership Trust, Mr Arther Nkiwane, which controlled operations at the mine miners have been gaining entrance willy nilly embarking on unsanctioned mining operations.

Silobela member of parliament, Cde Mthokozisi Manoki-Mpofu said the mine should be closed until ownership issues were solved.

“We are saying that the mine be closed until relevant authorities resolve the ownership wrangles at the mine. We want proper organisation with safety measures, a single owner who will be responsible for the mine rather than miners getting in when they feel like,” said Cde Manoki-Mpofu.

He warned miners against conducting mining operations during the time when above normal rains were being experienced across the country. The Chronicle.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments