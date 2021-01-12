Motsepe’s Caf presidency bid ‘admissible’

Patrice Motsepe’s bid for the Caf presidency has been deemed admissible, the African football governing body has confirmed.

The Mamelodi Sundowns president was among five candidates who officially stood after being endorsed by various federations around the continent to succeed Ahmad Ahmad.

Following Ahmad’s Fifa ban, the Malagasy was deemed ineligible for the upcoming elections while the Governance Committee has cleared Motsepe and Ahmed Yahya from Mauritania after meeting at the Caf headquarters this week.

The meeting in Cairo, convened by president Michel Kizito Brizoua-Bi, resulted in the duo being deemed “admissible” to stand for African football’s top job but according to a statement released by Caf, Yahya and Motsepe will undergo further checks before final decisions are made.

“Their candidatures were deemed admissible. However, the committee considered that further checks are necessary before a final decision. To this end, a hearing of these candidates will be organised in Cairo on 28 January 2021,” read part of the statement addressing Yahya and Motsepe. As things stand Augustin Emmanuel Senghor, the president of the Senegal FA, and Ivorian FA president Jacques Bernard Daniel Anouma are the only two names authorised to appear on the list of candidates after the committee ruling.

Caf will elect for a four-year term the successor of Ahmad and a new executive committee at the 43rd Elective Ordinary General Assembly on March 12 in Rabat, Morocco. KickOff.