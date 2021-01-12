Zamalek SC to sign former Arsenal striker?

Zamalek SC have been linked with a move to sign former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo as one of their star players nears a move to Ligue 1.

The White Knights look poised to lose their most prized asset Mostafa Mohamed with Saint-Etienne said to be edging ahead of Galatasary for his signature.

With the Egypt international widely regarded as one of their most talented attackers in recent times, Jamie Pacheco’s side are reportedly aiming to replace him with a foreign striker.

And reports in Egypt suggest Sanogo could be their marquee signing as he’s currently available on a free transfer after leaving Toulouse at the end of last season.

Sanogo was touted to become a superstar of French football when Arsene Wenger lured him to the Emirates in July 2013 but he failed to establish himself in London, with three separate loan stints before returning to France.

The 27-year-old scored 16 goals and registered four assists in 74 games in all competitions before suffering relegation with Les Violets. Kick off.