Nakamba’s Aston Villa cancels training

By Bongani Ndlovu

Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba’s English Premier League side Aston Villa has cancelled training after a Covid-19 outbreak, following tests that found some players positive.

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba

Nakamba plays midfield for Aston Villa, along with stars such as club captain and England international Jack Grealish.

Following routine tests on Monday, the Villains through a statement said because of the positive test results, their training for the FA Cup match against Liverpool has been cancelled.

“Aston Villa can confirm that the club has closed its Bodymoor Heath training ground after a significant coronavirus outbreak”

A large number of first team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation,” read the statement.

“A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today (yesterday).

First team training ahead of tomorrow (today)’s FA Cup match with Liverpool was cancelled. Discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the club, the Football Association and the Premier League.” The Chronicle.

