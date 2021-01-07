Zifa awaits SRC decision on Warriors training

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) is yet to give the nod for the Warriors to resume training in preparation for the African Nations Championship that starts at the end of next week in Cameroon.

The games will run from January 16 and end on February 7.

Training was suspended last week after 14 members of the Warriors entourage tested positive for Covid-19 in camp, with observers blaming the move by the technical team to play training matches with Premier Soccer League teams that weren’t in a bio secure bubble.

Zifa, which wrote to Caf this week seeking postponement of the Chan tournament citing rising Covid-19 cases on the continent, has since set January 14 as the tentative date of departure, two days before the Warriors take on hosts Cameroon in the opening match of the competition.

“We are still waiting for clearance from the sport regulatory body. Caf have also not responded to our postponement request,” said Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela.

He said retests for players and officials that were positive will be done on Sunday, with hopes high that all will be certified clear to travel to Yaounde.

After the opener against Cameroon, the Warriors will face Burkina Faso on January 21 before rounding off their group matches against Mali three days later. The Chronicle.