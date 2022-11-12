Teqball Association of Zimbabwe launches new sporting discipline in Chitungwiza

It’s popular for producing some of the country’s renowned footballers including the ex-Warriors captain Norman Mapeza but this time, Chitungwiza, a urban town with abundant football talent has been presented with another opportunity to nurture and produce the best players for Zimbabwe’s newly introduced sporting discipline also the world’s recently invented and fastest-growing sport, Teqball.

This comes after the Teqball Association of Zimbabwe (TAZ) led by its president Xolisani Gwesela on Tuesday afternoon, visited the dormitory town located about 25 kilometres away from the capital city, Harare, to officially launch the sport which was invented in Hungary in 2012.

The launch was held at the Aquatic Sporting Complex where children from various schools including those from B and P Study centre graced the event.

Also present at the launch was a representative from the Principal Sport and Recreation Officer from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation Tawanda Chikono together with the District Schools Inspector Webster Zvipforo.

Initially, the sport was introduced in Chitungwiza in December 2020.

Speaking to the media, the TAZ president, Gwesela said: “Teqball is a new sport in which was invented in Hungary in 2012 and is spreading globally. The sport borrows most concepts from football, tennis and table tennis. As TAZ we have been running the sport in Zimbabwe for two years.

“Its purpose is to celebrate sporting diversity to ensure that we spread in a diverse way. It can be played any person including those that are downtrodden in a society.

“We want to spread it to all parts of the country including mining towns and farms because already we have taken to some rural areas such as Zhombe, Gokwe and Gwanda.

“We still have a lot of equipment that we want to give out so that we spread the sport in all the country’s ten provinces. We want to see a number of clubs being formed in Chitungwiza.”

Gwesela pleaded with the top flight clubs to register with TAZ and become members of the association so that they get teqball tables for their training purposes.

“My plea is for football clubs to get registered with us and get teqball tables so that they will use them for some training purposes since the sport helps to sharpen football player’s skill, concentration, stamina and increase their confidence with the ball.”

He also applauded the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) who are the governing body for teqball and para teqball which is played by para athletes.