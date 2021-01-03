DJ Fantan detained at Matapi Police Station over New Year’s Eve concert

Popular music producer Arnold Kamudyariwa, also known as DJ Fantan, is reportedly detained at Matapi Police Station in Mbare alongside Simbarashe “Dhama” Chanachimwe, after they allegedly organised an unsanctioned musical concert on New Year’s Eve, in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Over 54 people have now been arrested after videos and pictures of the event in Mbare went viral. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi also confirmed that police officers deployed to patrol in Mbare were in soup for allowing DJ Fantan’s event to take place.

“We are also aware of the incident of an alleged unsanctioned gathering in Mbare on New Year’s Eve and investigations have been instituted,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“So far, 52 people have been arrested and we are looking for DJ Fantan (he later handed himself to police), who operates a recording studio at Block 14 Matapi Flats and David House Entertainment operators for openly defying the Government’s Covid-19 measures on health, safety and security.

Police confirmed the arrest 2 321 people on New Year’s Day for allegedly violating Covid-19 containment restrictions during the holiday as authorities continue to crackdown on reckless behaviour that promotes the spread of coronavirus infections.

On Saturday police arrested 200 teenagers who were having a party in Westgate in open contravention of the Government’s Covid-19 regulations. Upon arrest, some of the teenagers were heavily intoxicated. A Mutare businessman was also arrested after hosting a show headlined by sungura musician Alick Macheso at Watsomba business centre.