Alois Bunjira pays tribute to Passion Java’s mother.. she helped me and Shutto

By Never Kadungure

Former CAPS United and Warriors striker Alois ‘Zola” Bunjira has paid tribute to Prophet Passion Java’s mother, Senator Christine Java, following her death on Sunday morning, saying she played a ‘motherly role” in his and friend Stewart “Shutto” Murisa’s footballing journeys.

Christine Java, appointed senator for Buhera by the opposition MDC Alliance in 2018, died around 02:30am (Zimbabwean time) after battling with cancer. Bunjira took to Facebook and wrote;

“It is with a heavy heart that I learnt of the passing of Mama Java. Great woman who played a motherly role to me my friend Shuto, especially in our early days of top flight football.

“We would spend time at their home with Mudhara Java and she would look after us well, cook for us, giving great advice with calming effect, more especially on days when chips were down. She would come watch our matches at Darryn T and always gave fair assessment.

“Her and Never Gombera’s wife, Mai Caro, were the two extra mothers that God gave me. We continued having a son/mother relationship even long after Mudhara Java was taken from….

I shall forever appreciate the role she played in my life ,together with her late husband.

“May your dear soul rest in power. You will be missed dearly ,moms😭😭 . We are facing the most trying times of our generation,” Bunjira added. Nehanda Radio