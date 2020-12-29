Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsFeaturedNews

9 Warriors test positive for COVID-19

15,539

Zimbabwe’s preparations for the CHAN tournament suffered a huge dent after nine players in the provisional squad tested positive for COVID-19.

ZIFA Communications Manager Xolisani Gwesela
ZIFA Communications Manager Xolisani Gwesela

The identities of the affected players were kept under wraps but the individuals have since been notified and quarantined in line with World Health Organisation protocols.

ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela confirmed the COVID-19 cases in the camp. He said the association has responded by suspending the training camp.

The CHAN tournament is scheduled to kickoff in Cameroon on January 16 and ends on February 7. The Warriors are expected to leave for the tournament on January 11. The Herald

Related Articles

Zimbabwe Warriors get back into camp for final Chan preps

18,579

Zifa to secure friendlies for Chan team

7,993

Mvula gets Warriors call-up

14,555

Warriors coach drops six players

8,958
Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments