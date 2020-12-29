Five more Covid-19 deaths recorded

By Africa Moyo

Zimbabwe recorded five more Covid-19 deaths yesterday, to push the overall death toll to 354 since March when the pandemic first hit the country.

The deaths were reported by Bulawayo, Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Masvingo.

All the provinces recorded one death.

Turning to the 71 new Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday, 69 were local transmissions while two were imports.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe conducted 951 PCR tests.

However, despite a surge in new cases, Zimbabwe recorded 112 new recoveries, leaving the national recovery rate at 81,4 percent.

The number of active cases is now 2 089.

As of yesterday Zimbabwe has recorded 13 148 Covid-19 cases and 10 705 recoveries.

The country has stepped up efforts to reduce the transmission of Covid-19, and plans to de-congest all ports of entry.

Roadblocks have also been mounted to screen for Covid-19 on all roads leading to/ or from borders.

Surveillance measures have been upped to ensure those manning security checkpoints will not be involved in corrupt tendencies, which might plunge the nation into bigger trouble with the Covid-19.

South Africa and Britain have reports new variants of Covid-19, and Zimbabwe does not want to be caught unawares. The Chronicle