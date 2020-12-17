Master KG promotes Zimbos on upcoming Jerusalema album

South African musician and record producer, Master KG is rising fast and he is doing so with Zimbabwean artistes, Nox Guni, Tyfah Guni and Mr Brown who he has been working with on various projects this year.

The musician who, through his Jerusalema hit, has been gaining global recognition, definitely appreciates Zimbabwean talent and is working to promote it.

This has been evidenced by his inclusion of these artistes on his forthcoming Jerusalema Deluxe album that is due to be released at midnight on Friday. The album contains a mix of pre-released songs and new ones.

Zaka boys, Nox and Tyfah have two of their singles, Kure Kure and Mufaro on the album. Mr Brown is featured on a track titled Superstar whose video was released in May and is nearing three million views on YouTube.

Looking at Master KG’s relationship with the Zaka boys and Mr Brown who also worked with Makhadzi, one can tell that Master KG is on a quest to uplift fellow musicians. It is also clear that Master KG who has been vigorously promoting the likes of Nomcebo Zikode and Zanda Zakuza among many others, wants to rise with others.

The hit Jerusalema is the first track on the deluxe album with two more versions, one being the remix ft Burna Boy and Nomcebo and a Latin version.

Other tracks are Ithemba Lami ft Mpumi and Prince Benza; Ng’zolova ft DJ Tira and Nokwazi; Uthando ft Zanda Zakuza and DJ Coach; Di Boya Limpopo ft Makhadzi and Zanda Zakuza; Qinisela ft Indlovukazi; Nqaba Yami ft Indlovukazi; Rirhandzu ft Natalia Mabaso and Polygamy ft Nomcebo Zikode and Zanda Zakuza.

Master KG said he was releasing the album in order to give people something to dance to during the festive season.

Following news of the release of this album which Master KG said was a teaser of his major album that will be released next year, some quizzed why he was releasing songs such as Jerusalema that are on his EP again.

He responded by saying: “Let me teach y’all. Deluxe means upgrade. It’s like upgrading an old thing so I upgraded the old album with new songs. This means a new album will drop next year.”

However, whether people like it or not, the deluxe album is coming and it is what people are going to find themselves dancing to over the festive season especially considering the way Jerusalema trended this year. The song also caught the attention of famous soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo who was captured dancing along to the song with his family.

Musician Janet Jackson also gave a shout out to Master KG following the song’s success. The Chronicle