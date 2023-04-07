Reality TV star Eva Modika denies rumours of romance with Master KG

By Joy Mphande | TimesLive |

Social media sensation and South African reality TV star Eva Modika has set the record straight on her relationship with Master KG.

This after screenshots of her WhatsApp status talking about the DJ and producer surfaced on social media.

There has been speculation that the two are secret lovers and Master KG had coughed up money to assist Eva to purchase some home appliances.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Eva said she wanted to pour water on the rumours, claiming she had a platonic friendship with the musician.

“Me and Master KG are good friends, we not dating or doing anything, and he did not buy me a TV,” she said.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Master KG were unsuccessful at the time of publication. An update will be included once received.

The Jerusalema hitmaker has been mum on speculation about him.

This is not the first time Master KG has had rumours spread about his love life.

In late February, singer Queen Lolly – real name Nomfundo Shezi – claimed on controversial podcast Omakhwaphen that she had a baby with Master KG. The DJ damned the claims, saying people use his name to make headlines.

“This is not my baby mama … I don’t have a child with this person mxm people say whatever for anything that will make them get headlines,” he said at the time.