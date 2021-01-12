Nox Guni fumes over exclusion from MTV Africa nomination list

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Musician Nox Guni ‘The Zaka Price’ has expressed his dissatisfaction at MTV Africa for not nominating him after ‘topping the charts’ on the musical television for almost the whole year.

Nox who has had his music playing on rotation on MTV Base was snubbed from a nomination in the upcoming MTV Africa Music Awards that will be held in Uganda on 20 February this year.

From Zimbabwe four artistes were shortlisted and Nox was not part of the list.

Nox took out his anger on social media questioning the criteria in which artistes were chosen. He claims some of the artistes on the shortlist have never been played on MTV but are getting recognition.

“Not sure how the list was done, but just something I need schooling on how some Zim artist who actually topped MTV charts are not included on a list that has some artists that have actually never been played on MTV. No disrespect at all the talented artists on this. It’s good to know the criteria used for next time,” fumed Nox.

Listed artistes to represent Zimbabwe in the MAMA listeners Choice category are , Winky D, Gemma Griffiths and rapper ASAPH, while South African based Amapiano queen Sha Sha has been nominated in the Breakthrough Act category.

Nox’s My Melody hit song featuring South African musician Master KG was overly rotated on MTV. His hit song has made history in his career as the first ever record to sell platinum for the artiste.

My Melody is not Nox’s only song that has been on rotation on MTV, the muso has become a household name on MTV as most of his songs keep playing.

Contacted for a comment on his social media post Nox did not respond. Nehanda Radio