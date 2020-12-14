Murewa ritual killing case: Thanks Makore bail ruling deferred

The family of the late Tapiwa Makore Junior was at the High Court demanding justice for the young boy who was allegedly killed by his uncle in a suspected ritual murder in September.

Makore family spokesperson Mrs Beula Musupai told the ZBC News this Monday that they are still in pain after Tapiwa’s gruesome murder.

She also expressed concern over the slow manner in which the matter is being handled. This comes as the High Court deferred the bail ruling for the chief suspect in the murder case, Thanks Makore, 56.

Thanks was arrested in connection with the ritual murder of his nephew, with allegations he was given the boy’s head and arms. Makore approached the appeals court seeking bail pending trial.

He is incarcerated together with co-accused persons Tapiwa Makore snr, Tafadzwa Shamba and Maud Hunidzarira.

Makore whose last known employer is the American embassy, claims he wants to use his freedom to raise legal fees before his trial.

Makore, uncle to the late Tapiwa is alleged to be the master mind behind the unresolved murder and is believed to have offered to pay US$1500 in exchange of the head and arms of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the family of the late Tapiwa Makore junior has written to the Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police requesting DNA test results for his body parts, which are yet to be released.

Through their lawyer Tabitha Chikeya, the family say the results have taken longer than anticipated after they were promised to get then within the 21-day period when samples were collected.

The letter dated December 3 is addressed to the Commissioner General of Police and copied to the Prosecutor General, Kumbirayi Hodzi. ZBC News/H Metro