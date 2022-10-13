Prime suspects in Tapiwa Makore’s murder found not guilty, freed

The State has failed to provide evidence against Maud Hunidzarira and Thanks Makore who were the prime suspects in Tapiwa Makore’s murder.

The prosecution withdrew charges against them at the close of the State’s case and the two were freed on Thursday.

The seven year old boy was killed on September 17, 2020. His uncle Thanks Makore and another relative Maud Hunidzarira from Nyamutumbu village in Murehwa were arrested as key suspects in the case.

It is believed that Tapiwa was drugged before he was taken to a mountain, where he was beheaded like a chicken, a ritual act that left the nation shocked.

The circumstances surrounding his death were so horrifying especially after his torso was found mauled by dogs the morning after he went missing.

Tapiwa’s body parts were discovered dumped in pit latrines without a head. His remains were buried last year. The head was never found.

Last week, Tafadzwa Shamba, the chief suspect who once admitted to killing Tapiwa denied killing the boy saying he only admitted under duress after being assaulted by investigating officers.

Shamba, who was the gardener of Tapiwa’s father, denied the link to the offence claiming that the blood spots that were found on his pair of trousers were from a chicken he had slaughtered at Makore Snr’s homestead.

He also claimed that the blood stains found on his vest were menstrual blood left by his friend’s girlfriend.