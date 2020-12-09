Passion Java and wife set for divorce after “living separately for a year”

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Showbiz |

US based flamboyant cleric, Prophet Passion Java and his wife Lily have decided to go their separate ways after a year living separately, he claims.

Java confirmed the development on his official Facebook page Wednesday afternoon and promised to give more details on Thursday.

“Ndineurombo kukuzivisai kuti divorce yangu namai mwana has been approved, takasiyana Gore richitanga Saka ndakugara mu Zimbabwe, Tomorrow around @5pm zim time ndichakupai video yakakwana!!!” he said.

The Ethiopian born Lily became Prophet Java’s wife in 2016 after being married in a colourful ceremony in Jamaica.

