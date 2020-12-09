Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizFeaturedNewsRelationships

Passion Java and wife set for divorce after “living separately for a year”

87,652

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Showbiz |

US based flamboyant cleric, Prophet Passion Java and his wife Lily have decided to go their separate ways after a year living separately, he claims.

Kingdom Embassy prophet Passion Java recently got remarried to Ethiopian beauty Lily Tsegaye in Jamaica
Kingdom Embassy prophet Passion Java got remarried to Ethiopian beauty Lily Tsegaye in Jamaica

Java confirmed the development on his official Facebook page Wednesday afternoon and promised to give more details on Thursday.

“Ndineurombo kukuzivisai kuti divorce yangu namai mwana has been approved, takasiyana Gore richitanga Saka ndakugara mu Zimbabwe, Tomorrow around @5pm zim time ndichakupai video yakakwana!!!” he said.

Related Articles

Mixed reactions over Passion Java

31,074

“I don’t do billboards, I do cars,”…

83,804

‘We tried to help him but he is not organised,’…

103,421

“I did not collect my ‘O’ Level…

96,825

The Ethiopian born Lily became Prophet Java’s wife in 2016 after being married in a colourful ceremony in Jamaica.

More details to follow……

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments