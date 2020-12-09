Ginimbi’s manager denies claims his ex Zodwa evicted her from mansion

By Vongai Mbara | Nehanda Showbiz |

Shaleen Nullens, manager for the late businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, has shut down rumours that she has been kicked out of his Domboshava mansion by his ex wife Zodwa Mkandla.

Ms Shally as she is affectionately known was staying at Ginimbi’s Domboshava mansion before she relocated to South Africa following his tragic death and this left many tongues wagging.

Rumors that she was fired and homeless started swirling but Ms Shally denied the claims via her instagram.

“When God decided to take Genius “Ginimbi” away that second my position in his precious life was no more.

“I was His manager till the end and i gave him results beyond his expectations.

“I was living with Genius not because I was homeless. When Genius was buried I flew back to South Africa the next day because i can’t live in that house without him, every corner of that house holds precious memories,” said Ms Shally.

She also praised the late flamboyant businessman’s work ethic and vowed her loyalty to him.

“Genius believed in excellence, to stay close to him you had to prove you had something to offer, something that could cause a positive impact be it in business or his personal life. He was all about results and facts…I will stay loyal to him until the day we meet again,” she said.

Ms Shally said she is only a phone call away on any issues regarding the late businessman.