Concerted push for regime change is lacking says Kasukuwere

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Exiled former Zanu PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has challenged Zimbabweans to come together and fight against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration, arguing “either we organise or we agonise.”

Speaking during an online public discussion titled Operation Restore Legacy, Unpacking the Democratic Transition in Zimbabwe organised by the Coalition Crisis Zimbabwe, Kasukuwere said it was the nature of the struggle that Mnangagwa’s administration would end up arresting and persecuting dissenters.

“Either we organise or we agonise. If we continue looking at the situation as it is and expect that on its own, it will resolve itself, I think that won’t just happen like that.

“The situation (military coup) we find ourselves in as Zimbabwe is not the first time in the world over or in Africa.

“You recall we had such a situation in Nigeria. There was serious persecution of journalists, politicians and this all has to do with the role of the military at any given point when they take on the political platform and basically try to start directing the political affairs of any given country.

“In our situation, in Zimbabwe, we appear like we are in a political cul de sac. There is no defined pathway on how to proceed,” the former cabinet minister said.

He added; “I want to say where there is a will, there is a way and we should not give up. Let’s take up the battle straight to the administration each and every day they must start to understand that the pain in our society is now unattainable.

“Our people had to bear quite a lot; we have a challenge politically. We have serious economic problems, we have serious social problems,” he said.

“Our people in the rural areas are suffering, in the urban centres are suffering. You see queues everywhere; it should not be the kind of society that we want.

“We should actually be talking on how we move forward in a united fashion, but unfortunately the situation right now is confrontational, everybody is an enemy. Anyone who disagrees is an enemy.”

Kasukuwere said the collective aspiration of the people of Zimbabwe will be much greater a force than any other thing that the people have.

“Whether there are guns, whether they arrest us,”

“What is lacking in my view is a concerted push to change our situation.

“Each and every day we see what Hopewell Chin’ono is going through but the voices are muted people. Whoever speaks or whoever starts to make a contribution that might assist the people are quickly silenced in a very, very brutal way.

“But I think the time has come, but it is a fact that they will use all means necessary to try and silence the voices but that’s the nature of any struggle.

“We need freedom, we need a better country, and I think every citizen must come together and say how do we bring about a new country,” he said. Nehanda Radio