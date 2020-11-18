Moana’s father and mother clash again… this time over burial order

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Showbiz |

The families of the late social media influencer and video vixen, Michelle Amuli, popularly known as Moana who died in a horror car accident together with flamboyant businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure and two friends have clashed again over who should bury their daughter.

At the moment of her death, Moana was staying at her mother’s house as her parents had divorced long back. It is also on record that she was not in good books with her father, Ishmael Amuli at the point of death.

Her father confirmed that he did not like the life his daughter had chosen because he was a Muslim. He slapped her three times during one incident after an argument.

“In 2017, Michelle had problems with her husband, who came to drop their child in Domboshava. Michelle later came to pick her daughter and I sat down with her, telling her that I wasn’t happy with her behaviour.

“I heard a lot about my daughter that she had become a party animal and was featured in several music videos. I got angry and slapped her twice and she left home for good,” her father said.

In an interview with the H-Metro yesterday, a relative of Moana’s father confirmed that burial plans by her mother’s family derailed as her father stopped the issuance of a burial order.

He argued that, as the father, he ought to be involved in the whole process including the DNA tests that had been done without his knowledge.

“They wanted to take our child without notifying us. But because of their madness, they posted on social media about their intentions and we stopped issuance of the burial order. They wanted to steal our child,” a self-proclaimed relative said.

Ginimbi’s Rolls-Royce Wraith collided head-on with a Honda Fit while driving back to his Domboshava home on Sunday morning in the company of Limumba Karim, Elisha and Michelle “Mimi Moana” Amuli — who all died after being burnt beyond recognition.

Ginimbi, 36, was buried on Saturday in Domboshava.

Moana’s burial has been delayed because they are still in the process of identifying the remains of their loved ones who were burnt beyond recognition in the accident. Nehanda Radio