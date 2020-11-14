Nyanga man impregnates sister

By Tendai Gukutikwa

A Nyanga man who was facing allegations of raping and impregnating his 14-year-old sister committed suicide last week on Sunday.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the death of the man, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor.

Inspector Kakohwa said the man was a Gohoto villager under Chief Katerere.

He was found hanging from a baobab tree in Nyapomboro Mountain. Inspector Kakohwa said on November 5, the man’s family met and accused him of sexually abusing and impregnating his sister.

This was after the minor had told the family that her brother was responsible for her pregnancy. “He insisted that he was not the culprit, but the family remained adamant, threatening to take him to the police. The following day, the man told his son that he was going to Nyapomboro Mountain, but never returned,” said Inspector Kakohwa.

Other family members became suspicious and decided to form a search party, only to discover the man’s body hanging from a tree branch. Police at Ruwangwe Police Station attended the scene and retrieved the body.

Inspector Kakohwa advised the public to resolve family issues amicably and involve the police as soon as they suspect abuse of minors.

“We suspect no foul play, but we urge people to resolve issues amicably. There is need to consult traditional or community leaders in family matters like these to avoid unnecessary loss of lives,” he said. The Manica Post