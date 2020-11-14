‘Vampire’ aunt stabs baby, sucks blood

By Abel Zhakata

Police in Dangamvura are investigating a gruesome murder case in which a 25-year-old woman who had been left in the custody of her younger sister’s nine-month-old baby allegedly stabbed the minor with a kitchen knife and sucked the blood.

The incident occurred at House Number 5274 Dangamvura Area 3 on Tuesday morning and neighbours quickly linked the case to Satanism.

Manicaland police spokesman, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa, confirmed the case and said Natasha Mukwenje has since been arrested on murder charges.

“The suspect is currently detained at Dangamvura Police Station and she will be taken to court soon. She is facing murder charges. Investigations are in progress to ascertain what actually took place,” said Inspector Kakohwa.

Allegations are that Mukwenje was left in the custody of the now deceased Anashe Muromba as the girl’s mother — Charlotte Vongai Muromba (22) — went to fetch water.

When Muromba returned home about 45 minutes later, she got the shock of her life upon seeing her sister holding Anashe’s lifeless body with blooding oozing from her neck.

As Muromba sought to understand what was going on, the suspect remained tight-lipped and refused to hand over the child to its mother.

Muromba then rushed outside screaming for help.

Neighbours immediately came to the rescue.

When The Manica Post visited the crime scene, witnesses said the suspect – who still had the murder weapon – refused to let go of the child.

“A prophet who lives nearby was called to help and after doing some prayers, the suspect finally let go of the child. The young girl was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said one of the witnesses who refused to be named.

Efforts to interview Muromba were fruitless as she was still in a state of shock.

Neighbours who spoke to The Manica Post said Mukwenje has always been exhibiting wild behaviour.

“She is an unusual character and I wouldn’t want to leave my child in her custody,” said one of the neighbours who preferred anonymity.

Another witness said there was blood on the suspect’s mouth when they arrived at the scene.

“She had blood on her mouth and we quickly concluded that she had sucked it from the child. Her eyes were vicious and her silence was scary. I have never seen anything like that before. She was firmly holding the corpse and refused to hand it over. I was really scared,” she said. The Manica Post