Robbers vanish with US$81 000

By Liberty Dube and Chipo Katsidzira

Five knife-wielding robbers, who were wearing balaclavas, on Sunday pounced on a Nyanga house and escaped with $US81 000, 13 000 meticals and $265. Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the armed robbery in which the criminals vanished soon after the heist.

“We have since launched a manhunt to bring the culprits to book.

“The five are still at large and police are appealing to members of the public with information leading to their arrest to contact nearest police station,” he said.

Circumstances are that Raymond Chari (37), of 172 Ruwangwe Growth Point, Nyanga, went to bed with his wife Hazvinei Hapaori (30), at around 8pm.

The armed criminals are suspected to have arrived at the house around midnight. They allegedly jumped over a pre-cast wall to get into the yard and gained entrance into the house using duplicate keys.

They broke the door using iron bars and gained entry.

While inside, the two of the robbers rounded and tied Hazvinei and Raymond with a rope. They allegedly gagged their mouth.

They looted cash, seized car keys and vanished from the scene.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident detectives in Rusape have launched a manhunt for six armed robbers who allegedly forced their way into a house in Vengere and stole two laptops, two tablets, three cellphones, three Exide batteries, 100 liters of diesel, US$530 and $555.

The robbery was committed at House Number VE11 in Vengere.

Inspector Kakohwa confirmed the incident that occurred on Sunday at around 10.30pm.

He said the complainant Carlos Makono (28) was asleep when he was awakened by his security guard Philani Masarirambe (30) as he screamed for help.

Makono went out to investigate what was happening and was caught unawares by the criminals who were armed with two pistols and a hummer.

One of the unidentified robbers immediately pointed a pistol at Makono and ordered him to lie down, threatening to kill him if he resisted.

They tied Makono, Masarirambe and other family members with a rope before besieging the house.

“They took one black dell laptop, one Samsung laptop, one Samsung tablet, a Vodaphone tablet, three Samsung smart phones, Nissan UD keys, Mark Two car keys and 3 Exide batteries.

“The accused persons searched the house further and found US$530 and $555,” he said. They drained 100 liters of diesel from Nissan UD truck and fled from the scene with a twin cab.

A report was made to Rusape central police and investigations are still in progress. ManicaPost