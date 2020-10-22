Bogus doctor arrested after 6 months practising at Parirenyatwa

A bogus medical doctor spent six months pretending to be a physician registrar at Parirenyatwa Hospital, only to be arrested yesterday.

According to an announcement by the medical facility, the suspect has been handed over to the police.

Admire Chisi, a 25-year-old Zimre Park man, was exposed by health staff who grew concerned over his “medical proficiency”, the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said in a statement.

The hospital said the doctor was operating in the accident and emergency department.

“On October 20, 2020, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals discovered that the accident and emergency department had been infiltrated by a fake medical doctor who posed as a physician registrar,” the statement reads.

“The matter was discovered after our vigilant casualty staff doubted his medical proficiency and made some inquiries. The suspect has been handed over to the police who are now handling the matter.

“We would like to urge both our staff and members of the public to continue being vigilant as people with malicious intentions can take advantage of the vastness of our hospital and its complex systems to cause various prejudices.

“In the meantime, the hospital is awaiting the outcome of police investigations,” read the statement.

Dr Norman Matara of the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights said Chisi’s success in tricking the hospital system was an indictment on the government.

“This guy is a danger to society, we don’t know how many patients received unprofessional treatment from him.

He added: “A broken health system that allows such to happen for over half a year is even more dangerous to the Zimbabwean public,” Matara said.