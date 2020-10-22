‘Put more energy into reforms than anti-sanctions marches’, US tells Zanu PF

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The United States has laughed off the idea of campaigning against targeted sanctions by its government on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime, arguing that Zanu PF should spend the energy it is using on mobising events and lobbying SADC to institute political reforms.

The Zanu PF administration in collaboration with the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) have set 25 October as a day they call for the “unconditional” lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the Western governments.

Mnangagwa’s government has resolved to conduct this year’s Anti-Sanctions march online on Sunday

But Brian Nichols, the US Ambassador to Zimbabwe has already said the “exercise does not serve the greater interest of Zimbabweans,” and urged Mnangagwa to institute reforms.

“Last year’s Anti-sanctions solidarity day was very much designed to distract the people of Zimbabwe from real causes of the problems in this country.

“If the government of Zimbabwe put the energy that they put into organizing these types of events and generating statements from other SADC members into pursuing reform agenda that the government of Zimbabwe campaigned on and talked about three years ago in November 2017 and 2018 at the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, they would have advanced further in that reform agenda.

“The restrictive measures that the United States of America, the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and others have imposed would be made,” he said.

Speaking after the ruling party’s Politburo meeting Wednesday, acting Zanu PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa blamed MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, his deputy Tendai Biti and the opposition’s treasurer general David Coltart for inviting sanctions on Zimbabwe.

“But you get to worry, your Chamisa, Biti and Coltart, they remain unrepentant. And what we are saying is, it’s never too late to say to the people of Zimbabwe they have caused so much suffering, to say we are sorry, we should have never have asked for those sanctions. That alone will be a very therapeutic statement,” Chinamasa said. Nehanda Radio