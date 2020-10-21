‘Stop harassing me, I have blood pressure’, Gwaradzimba tells Wadyajena

Manicaland provincial minister Ellen Gwaradzimba has threatened to report Zanu PF MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena to President Emmerson Mnangagwa after she was heated up with questions concerning reports that she unprocedurally allocated a highly productive coffee, macadamia and avocado farm to her son, Remembrance Mbudzana.

The minister went before parliament on Tuesday to respond to questions regarding the farm, Farfield in Chipinge, owned by Richard Le Leviex.

She was giving oral evidence before the Wadyajena-led Lands Parliamentary Portfolio Committee but felt fed up with being labelled a “land invader,” citing that Mnangagwa had resolved the land dispute.

“Why are you being hard on me? Everything was done procedurally. I am not the one who issued the offer letter for the land. (The late agriculture minister) Perrance Shiri gave the offer letter. After all, the issue has been overtaken by events.

“I fought to liberate you from the liberation war but now you summon me over land issues. We liberated you to be parliamentarians and get the land, but you are now ill-treating us.

“Who is sending you to harass me? I have a heart problem and am a blood pressure patient. Do not continue harassing me,” said Gwaradzimba amid laughter from committee members.

“Yes, Remembrance is my firstborn son whom I had during the revolution with my late husband. Sometime in January 2019, he was offered the land after he had applied in 2008.

Gwaradzimba is also alleged to have used her political influence to evict 350 families from a piece of land where the affected people have been living for close to three decades.