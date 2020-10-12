Uzalo’s Mbatha sexual harassment scandal

Thabo Mnguni’s character in the hit SABC 1 drama series Uzalo, Mr Mbatha, has him dominating headlines which seek to paint him as a sexual abuser in his personal life.

Mbatha who on the show is a sexual predator who preys on young church members, ever since taking over the reigns as the pastor at Kwa Mashu Kingdom Church, has had allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual abuse leveled against him.

Uzalo has issued out a statement which addresses these allegations and made it clear that their cast member is not a sexual offender in his personal life. He only plays an abusive character on screen.

In the statement they urged his supporters to also spread the word and falsify such damning claims.

The show highlighted that they use their characters to tell stories that are happening in the country to shed light on their importance. Catch Mnguni in action.

Sexual misconduct allegations against senior actors is not new. Mangaliso Ngema has also faced the music but he still appeared on the television screens. Actress Lorraine Moropa who also stars in Lithapo last week, took to social media to allege that a senior male colleague had sexually harassed her in the statement she did not mention the actor by name.-Zalebs.