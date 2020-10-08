Recalled MDC Alliance MP dies after stroke

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

MDC Alliance MP, Annah Muyambo has died after failing to recover from a stroke developed soon after being recalled by the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T party.

Muyambo was recalled from Parliament in June by Khupe together with other MPs who were accused of supporting main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Her friend and former colleague Caston Matewu, who was also recalled from being MP for Marondera Central, confirmed Muyambo’s death on Thursday morning.

“I’ve learnt with great sadness that one of the recalled MPs Hon Anna Muyambo has passed on. After being recalled by Thokozani Khupe, she had a stroke and never recovered,” Matewu said.

Khupe has already recalled more than 35 MDC Alliance MPs and councillors using powers awarded to her by a controversial Supreme Court ruling in March that declared Chamisa’s leadership of the opposition left by late leader Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018 as illegal.

Khupe is set to resume her role as leader of the opposition in Parliament after she and 14 others from her party were sworn-in yesterday as members of the National Assembly and Senate.