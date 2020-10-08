Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

Former minister Nicholas Goche arrested over stock theft

66,266

Former Cabinet Minister, Nicholas Goche was arrested last night in Bindura on allegations of stealing an undisclosed number of cattle.

Former Labour Minister Nicholas Goche
Former Labour Minister Nicholas Goche

Goche was still in custody last night and is likely to appear in court today facing stock theft charges.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said he was yet to get the details of the case.

Goche was the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and at another time Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development. The Chronicle

Related Articles

Zanu PF rocked by internal plots to impeach Mnangagwa

53,052

Ex-Minister Goche in property wrangle

18,491

Chefs fail to pay workers

29,313

24,112
You might also like More from author
Comments