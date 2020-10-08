Former minister Nicholas Goche arrested over stock theft

Former Cabinet Minister, Nicholas Goche was arrested last night in Bindura on allegations of stealing an undisclosed number of cattle.

Goche was still in custody last night and is likely to appear in court today facing stock theft charges.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said he was yet to get the details of the case.

Goche was the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and at another time Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development. The Chronicle