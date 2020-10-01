Pitso leaves Mamelodi Sundowns

Pitso Mosimane has released a statement confirming his resignation from Mamelodi Sundowns to “join an international club”.

Sundowns’ coach confirmed the story broken on TimesLIVE this morning in a statement released on his official Twitter account, where he said he is departing the club where he won a treble in the past 2019-20 season, including his fifth league title for the team, and the 2016 Caf Champions League.

“It is with a sense of pain and sadness that I announce my departure from Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. I have accepted an offer to join an international team,” Mosimane said.

He continued: “Mamelodi Sundowns has been my family for almost eight years. The President Dr Patrice Motsepe has been like a father to me. He has been a mentor, a friend, a supporter and a confidante. I could never quit him or Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I am only going away to carry the spirit of the Yellow Nation with me.

“After winning five league titles with Mamelodi Sundowns — the 10th for the club — how can a man ever find it easy to say goodbye to his home? How can I say goodbye to the family, the board, the supporters and the fans?

“From the deepest of my heart, I am so grateful that the President has blessed my move. I did not expect less from a man who has been so good and generous to me.

“He is the kind of leader any family, company, team and indeed any country needs. I have been privileged to drink from his well of wisdom.

“My success is his success. Without him, I would not have achieved half of what I have.

“I leave this family knowing that our bond is unbreakable and hoping that with the passage of time, our paths would come together again. This is not a divorce. We shall remain bonded forever.”

Mosimane said he was seeking a new challenge at the North African club he will join, believed to be Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

“I am taking up this new challenge that will push me out of my comfort zone. I know Mamelodi Sundowns will use this as a fresh and new perspective,” he said.

“While I had four years remaining in my contract, this offer is a huge opportunity for me that would not have come had I not had the privilege to be part of the team that led Sundowns in winning the Caf Champions League and reaching the Club World Cup finals.

“I am the first to admit that in this journey there were mistakes and hiccups, but there were more laughs, victories, success, and camaraderie.

“And this I take with me to my next destination — never to accentuate the challenges over the achievements.

“For all my shortcomings I apologise to the president and the Yellow Nation.

“I wish Mamelodi Sundowns all the success in defending the titles.”

Mosimane’s statement did not specify the team he will be joining. Ahly are believed to be the club, though other North African sides are also apparently possibilities, including Wydad Casablanca in Morocco. —TimesLive