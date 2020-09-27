Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine

7,937

Sixteen workers died and one is in a critical condition after being trapped underground in a coal mine in southwest China on Sunday, reported state broadcaster CCTV.

Exhausted rescue workers outside the Songzao mine near Chongqing
Exhausted rescue workers outside the Songzao mine near Chongqing

A conveyor belt caught fire in the early hours of the morning, state news agency Xinhua cited the government as saying, which produced dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Medics are fighting to save the lives of the remaining survivors, CCTV reported.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, said the Qijiang district government on social media platform Weibo.

Related Articles

Trump touts ‘fantastic’ TikTok deal with Walmart…

9,326

China rescue flight expected in Zimbabwe with students who…

46,787

Sick Chiwenga rushed to China

70,651

Upset driver to blame for deadly China bus plunge: state…

19,306

The facility, Songzao Coal Mine, is owned by state energy firm Chongqing Energy and located just outside the city of Chongqing.

Mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record and regulations are often weakly enforced.

At least 14 miners were killed in a coal and gas blast last December at a mine in southwestern Guizhou province.

In December 2018, seven miners were killed in Chongqing after the connecting segment of a skip broke and fell down a shaft.

In October of the same year, 21 miners died in eastern Shandong province after pressure inside a mine caused rocks to fracture and break, blocking tunnels and trapping workers. Only one miner was rescued alive. AFP

You might also like More from author
Comments