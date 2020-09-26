Top army officer dies

Brigadier-General Ruphus Chigudu has died.

He was 64.

Brig-Gen Chigudu, whose Chimurenga name was Promise Chombo, died on Thursday September 24 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant General Edzai Absalom Chimonyo confirmed the death yesterday.

Brig-Gen Chigudu is survived by his wife Vimbai and three children, two boys and a girl, Kudzai Matthew, Lenin Munashe and Chido Beauty.

Mourners are gathered at number 1137 Takura Road, Houghton Park, Harare.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. The Herald