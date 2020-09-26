Mushekwi scores third goal of the season

Zimbabwe international forward, Nyasha Mushekwi, dragged his club to pull off a stunning draw in a top-of-the-table battle in the Chinese second-tier league yesterday.

With Mushekwi’s club, Zhejiang Greentown, down 0-2, as the match moved into time added on, the big forward struck to reduce the deficit.

Then, in a crazy ending, Lonsana Doumbouya, fired home the equaliser three minutes into time added on, to complete the remarkable comeback.

Meizhou remained top of the table, with Greentown now in second place.

This was Mushekwi’s third goal of the season

While it’s all systems go, in Chinese football, the details around the new 2020-21 DStv South African Premiership season are set to be released next Wednesday by Premier Soccer League chairman, Irvin Khoza.

A press conference has been set for 11am, where fans are to be updated on the PSL season and what structure it will take with the MTN8, Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup also to be played.

In what is likely to be a shortened campaign, the PSL have a lot of juggling to do to ensure the season is completed by June, with national teams set to embark on their 2022 Fifa World Cup campaigns in what will be an intense period of international football.

The season is likely to start shortly after the completion of the Fifa International window next month, which could potentially be the weekend of 16-18 October.

It means a rush to be ready for coaches would mean a shortened pre-season exacerbated by the international window, where teams could lose many of their leading players.

With South Africa now at alert Level 1 in the fight to stem the Covid-19 pandemic, it is also likely that teams will travel to the home venue of their opponents, with the domestic skies open for flights.

That would avoid a costly bio-bubble that was used to end the 2019-20 season, one which was estimated to have cost the clubs around R3-million each. But it would also open up players to the possibility of contracting Covid-19.

Fans are not expected to be allowed back into stadiums in the short-term, and will likely be gradually phased back over the course of the season. The Herald