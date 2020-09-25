Report: Galatasaray want Aston Villa maestro Marvelous Nakamba

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is a transfer target for Turkish outfit Galatasaray, according to Turkish news outlet Sporx.

The Zimbabwean only signed for Villans in the summer of 2019 but he already looks to have fallen down the pecking order under Dean Smith.

During 2019/20 he made 34 appearances in all competitions and was largely considered a first-team regular in the team

With Villa only just managing to keep their Premier League status intact, however, Smith is looking to make a better fist of things during 2020/21.

Nakamba played the full game in a 3-1 win against Burton in the Carabao Cup but was an unused substitute for their only league game against Sheffield United.

The defensive midfielder cost Villa £11 million from Club Brugge and the Turkish report claims they’d be willing to offload the player on loan.

Nakamba’s value is unlikely to have risen after just a single season in the top-flight and consider a temporary move more viable for now.

That has opened the door for Galatasaray, who have identified 26-year-old as an option for their squad during 2020/21.

Smith would probably welcome the chance to do some more business before the window closes but in order to do that he might need to streamline his squad first.

Although Villa aren’t considering selling Nakamba at this stage, getting his £32,500-a-week wage off the books for a season would be ideal.

Nakamba will relish the chance to play regular first-team football – something that does seem unlikely to be forthcoming this season at least.

Given his age, if he enjoys a sound season in Turkey, he might force his way back into Smith’s thinking for next season. The Boot Room