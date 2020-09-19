Prophet convicted of theft

By Prosper Dembedza

A self-styled prophet, who allegedly broke into his client’s house and stole US$7 400 and R4 600 was yesterday convicted of theft and will today hear his sentence.

Steven Mururi (34), who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was convicted by Harare magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba after a full trial who ruled that the State had proved its case.

In his defence, Mururi told the court that he never went to the client’s house by himself, let alone stole the money.

Mrs Mashamba adjourned the matter to today for sentence.

On 10 June 10 at 55 Buggard Road in Borrowdale, Harare, Mururi went into his client’s room using a duplicate key and stole property.

He was seen by two eyewitnesses, Brian Mapuranga and Ellena Sapuhana, carrying a black and orange satchel into the yard, using the duplicate key and then coming out of the room 30 minutes later, locking the door and disappearing.

The same day he went to a car sale carrying the same satchel and bought a Honda Fit, with the cash in the same denominations as the stolen money.

An informal identification parade was held and eyewitnesses positively identified him. The Herald