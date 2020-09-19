Robbers set victims on fire, escape with cash

By Rutendo Rori

Four robbers on Tuesday tried to kill a Marlborough family they attacked by tying them to their car seats and setting the vehicle on fire before disappearing with goods and huge sums of cash, US$47 000 and R15 000.

Daniel Tsimba (49), his wife Ropafadzo Mukamba and their seven-year-old daughter managed to untie themselves and escaped unhurt from their burning vehicle, which had been dumped at Kimcot Farm in Beatrice.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said police were now hunting for the gang and appealed to the public for any information that would help identify the four.

According to the police, on Tuesday at around 11am, Mrs Mukamba was at her house in Malborough, Harare, when she was approached by four robbers who pretended to be police officers investigating a fraud case.

They handcuffed her and told her that they knew she had received money from her former employer. The robbers force-marched her into the house, where they waited for her husband to arrive from work.

As soon as Mr Tsimba arrived they pounced on him before demanding cash.

They ransacked the house and found US$47 000 and R15 000 plus two laptops and two Huawei cellphones, before forcing the family into an unregistered Honda Fit belonging to Mrs Mukamba.

They drove towards Beatrice and stopped at Kingston Farm.

At around 11pm, the robbers tied their victims with a rope on to the car seats, got out of the vehicle, and set it ablaze before running away.

When Beatrice police attended the scene, they found the shell of the burnt vehicle. The Herald