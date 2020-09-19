10 win Chevening Scholarships

Ten bright students from Zimbabwe will be travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) next month (October) to further their studies.

Probably the last time such a large contingent of students from one country have been recipients of the Chevening Scholarships at the same time was in the decades following independence.

Then in recent times, the recipients seemed to average two or three students a year.

The Chevening Scholarships enable outstanding emerging leaders from all over the world to pursue one-year master’s degrees in the UK.

Whilst there is no ‘typical’ Chevening Scholar, the attributes include students who have the passion, ideas, and influence to provide the solutions and leadership needed to create a better future.

Because these scholarships are fully-funded — flights, accommodation, and course fees are all included — students are free to focus on achieving their professional goals and maximising the experience of a lifetime.

The 10 Zimbabwean students will live and study in the UK for a year, during which time they are expected to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

On completion of their studies, they are expected to return to Zimbabwe equipped with the knowledge and networks necessary to bring their own ideas to life.

The UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson, congratulated the Zimbabwean Chevening fellows saying: “In a particularly difficult year these 10 brilliant scholars worked hard to secure a scholarship to study for a Masters in the UK.

It’s been great to see the Chevening alumni sharing inspiring stories for their own Chevening journey.”

The Zimbabwean students awarded Chevening 2020-21 scholarships are:

Debra Nhokwara, University of Sussex, MA Gender and Media;

Silas Kashiri, University of Strathclyde, MSc, Advanced Chemical and Process Engineering;

Mervyn Venge, University of Birmingham, MPH;

Milidzani Rosette Vikani, University of Exeter, MSc Renewable Energy Engineering;

Luxon Kalonga, University of Bath, MBA

Mthabisi Onias Ndlovu, University for the Creative Arts, MA Filmmaking;

Matilda Nengare: will be studying for an LLM in International Corporate Governance and Financial Regulation at one of the top 10 universities in the UK;

Yemeurai Chinyande, University of Derby, MBA Global Finance

Richard Ncube, Sussex University, LLM Law

Freeman Pasurai, Birbeck College of the University of London

Matilda Nengare says of this life-time opportunity to study International Corporate Governance and Financial Regulation: “I have chosen to further specialize in this field as I believe it is particularly critical in a modern African context to address issues such as illicit financial flows and compromised financial integrity which directly impact continental development and growth.

“This is something that I am passionate about and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity that Chevening has afforded me to exclusively focus on it for an entire year.

“I hope to develop the necessary skills set to more decisively contribute to development in Africa and the world, in my sphere of expertise in years to come.”

Freeman Pasurai was over the moon, announcing: “I have been selected for the prestigious Chevening Scholarship to study at Birkbeck, University of London. I’m grateful to UKinZimbabwe and the FCDO for the lifetime opportunity.”

Last year’s Chevening winner, Edgar Munatsi, was involved in a mid-air drama, while on his way to take up the fellowship. He was given emergency medical care on board a flight to the UK, immediately putting his training into practice when a passenger fell ill on the flight.

Edgar Munatsi was on his way to start an MSc in Public Health for Development at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

While on an overnight flight from Johannesburg, South Africa, to London he was woken up by cabin crew asking if anyone was a medical doctor.

“I raised my hand,” he recalled.

“I quickly looked around to see if there was anyone who had responded, but there was none.

“So I raised my hand in response to the announcement, “ explains, Munatsi, who was previously head of Zimbabwe’s Hospital Doctors’ Association.

He was led to the back of the plane where a passenger was so ill that the crew told him the captain might have to consider an emergency landing.

“I asked the cabin crew to give me their medical kit to see what they had in there. I was glad to see that the medical kit had most of the basic things needed to be used in this case,” explains Munatsi.

He was able to administer emergency care and quickly stabilise the passenger. He monitored the passenger for more than four hours. “When the Captain finally announced that we had begun our descent for landing at London Heathrow airport, I was overjoyed!” Munatsi says. “When we landed, I was elated to see my patient walk off the plane.”

First time

Munatsi served as a Government Medical Officer at Chitungwiza General Hospital near Harare. He says this is the first time he’s had to deliver medical care on a flight.

Munatsi says getting a scholarship to study public health in the UK was “a dream of many years.”

Ambassador Melanie Robinson said: “I’m so impressed he was able to help in this way.” The Herald