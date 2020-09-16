Zimbabweans flooding SA is evidence that there is crisis a says SACP

The South African Communist Party (SACP) which is in a ruling coalition with the African National Congress (ANC) has argued that the presence of Zimbabweans flooding South Africa’s informal settlements was evidence that their country was in crisis.

Blade Nzimande who has been the General Secretary of the South African Communist Party since 1998 is also the current Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology in Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

He openly slammed “growing authoritarianism” in Zimbabwe, orchestrated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration.

“The assertions that there is no crisis in Zimbabwe are nothing but a denial of the self-evident truth.

“In fact, you don’t even have to go to Zimbabwe to see the crisis. You only have to go to our informal settlements in South Africa to see how many Zimbabweans who would love to have a good life, who are trying to make an honest living for their families, ” Nzimande said.

Speaking during a virtual media briefing following a meeting of the party’s Central Committee on Sunday the SACP’s first deputy secretary Solly Mapaila, said the crisis in Zimbabwe had a direct impact on South Africa as Zimbabweans flood Africa’s most industrialised nation.

“There is growing authoritarianism in Zimbabwe which we reject with the contempt it deserves. Particularly from our comrades in Zanu PF. We don’t think a revolutionary movement should decline in its ethos and democratic practices in the manner that is happening, whilst denying it. We see that many Zimbabweans are running away from their own country.

“And I think if any revolutionary movement will think that they can achieve any objectives without their people, it’s a pipe dream,” Mapaila said.

Last week ANC sent a delegation to Harare to assess the human rights situation allegedly orchestrated by Mnangagwa. They vowed to remain frank with Zanu PF.