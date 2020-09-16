‘Vindictive recalls are worrisome’, says Khupe’s youth leader

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Opposition MDC-T youth leader Alfred Dzirutwe has accused the Thokozani Khupe led party of lacking strategy, adding that the party’s use of “vindictive recalls” was “worrisome.”

Infuriated, Khupe recently chopped more than 30 Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors who registered support for the main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Harare City Council is now left with 27 councillors as 11 councillors were recently recalled by Khupe who accused them of supporting Chamisa.

Khupe got the powers to recall from a controversial Supreme Court ruling that declared Chamisa an illegitimate leader of the opposition MDC-T left by late former leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Fissures are beginning to show with some leaders within the MDC-T beginning to disagree with the frequent recalls of MDC Alliance leaders.

Dzirutwe has claimed that Khupe’s leadership of MDC-T lacked strategy.

“The Supreme Court (ruling) came as a rare opportunity for us as the MDC-T to consolidate the ground and prepare for 2023 elections. However, what is currently prevailing in the party as seen through recalls is very worrisome.

“The criteria used makes it very chaotic and full of vindictive recalls rather than strategic recall. MPs and councillors’ recalling should be consultative and people-driven,” Dzirutwe said.

He said instead of recalling incompetent leaders, Khupe was unconstitutionally recalling MPs and councillors she disagrees with politically.

“We have situations where councillors and MPs have failed to deliver on their promises in those constituencies. Those are the people who should be targeted. We are a people’s project and we must allow democracy to prevail always.

“As the youth, we should take charge of these processes as we expect the MPs who add value to parliament and move motions. We need forward-thinking cadres not backbenchers and old, tired recycled people. The crop of our current MPs is a shame, to say the least,” Dzirutwe said.

Political analysts and legal experts have already branded Khupe’s fresh recalls as a fascist manoeuvre undermining democracy and the electorate.

Former deputy minister Jameson Timba said the continuous recalls would force the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to review upwards its USD$18 million budget for by-elections.

“In light of the insensitive and unlawful further recalls of 15 Councillors, ZEC will have to revise upwards its USD18 million budget for by-elections.

“Such funds will have to be sourced from more pressing priorities such as medicine and food imports for 8.5 million food insecure Zimbabweans.

Law expert Alex Magaisa said Khupe’s strategy was meant to destroy the MDC Alliance and branded the MDC-T plan as “Scorched Earth Policy”. Nehanda Radio